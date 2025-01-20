Phoenix Suns' star guard Devin Booker is back at full-strength and looking to bring his adopted city back to the Playoffs. The Suns have never won an NBA title in their 57-year history, but they're armed with one of the great young scorers of our generation and arguably the most talented scorer ever in Kevin Durant. The time is now for the Suns as Booker continues to honor the state of Arizona with his latest signature Nike Book 1 sneakers.

The Phoenix Suns drafted Devin Booker in 2015 and he's approaching his tenth year in the league with the franchise. A Michigan native, Booker has called Phoenix home and is constantly showing love to all the fans in Arizona for the continued support.

Opening his Nike Book 1 releases with a “Mirage” colorway, Booker will release a “Sedona” colorway to honor the desert town just outside of Phoenix as one of his favorite destinations. This upcoming pair will be titled “Flagstaff” and inspired by the tallest mountain in Arizona and the luscious pine trees that cover the region.

Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff”

The Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff” will feature a stunning forrest green colorway throughout the uppers, using the same stitching pattern throughout as seen on the “Sedona” pair. The shoes will feature a gum outsole for traction and are contrasted by a Nike Swoosh outlined in white. The topography print extend to the insoles as we see a special sunset across the Nike Book tongue logo. All in all, it looks as though these will be part of a continued series as Booker pays tribute to different regions in Arizona.

The Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff” is expected to release February 15 for a standard retail tag of $140. The shoes will drop on Nike SNKRS app in full sizing and will be available at select Nike retailers. What do you think of this upcoming release from Devin Book and Nike?