The New York Knicks have gone ice cold from the field against the Miami Heat, and now fellow NBA player Nikola Vucevic has a plan to help the team solve the issue

As hinted at by Vucevic, there is a simple fix for the Knicks shooting woes staring them right in the face that he hopes will be addressed as soon as possible: the introduction of Evan Fournier into the rotation.

New York dropped Game 3 on the road to the Miami Heat by a final score of 105-86, and now concern has percolated as to whether forward Julius Randle has been struggling due to ankle injury concerns. Randle squashed those concerns in a post-game press conference, but it’s clear that he needs help, as he scored just 10 points on 4-15 shooting as the Knicks went 8-for-40 from three-point land.

Vucevic believes he knows who can help the Knicks heading into their key Game 4 matchup on Monday, which he teased in a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon.

Knicks need some shooting to help their offense… they do have a guy sitting on the bench that can do that 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) May 6, 2023

It is believed that Vucevic was referring to Evan Fournier, who received a ‘DNP-Coaches Decision’ along with former league MVP Derrick Rose. Some fans openly questioned Coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, wondering why Fournier and Rose haven’t been getting a shot.

“He’s a better shot than Obi, guaranteed. I can’t for the life of me figure out why E. Fournier and D. Rose getting DNP every game. Can’t these guys give us 5 minutes?? If not, why are they still on this team!!!” wrote one Twitter user named TY.

The New York Knicks will stay in Miami for Monday night’s pivotal Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET. If Vucevic’s pleas are heard, playing time for Fournier could be in the works as the Knicks continue to search for the perfect lineup.