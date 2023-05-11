Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into the 2023 season with plenty of questions at the quarterback position. Last year, Brock Purdy took the position and ran with it, but a torn UCL has him in jeopardy for the start of 2023. This gives Trey Lance and Sam Darnold an opportunity to turn some heads before the season starts, which they might already be doing to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan, reports The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

“I do believe we have three quarterbacks talent-wise who are all capable of being franchise-like quarterbacks. But that’s just capable … Brock’s done that in his eight. And we have two other guys on our roster who we strongly believe can do that also.”

This sentiment from Kyle Shanahan bodes well for the chances of either Lance or Darnold getting some opportunity this year, especially if Purdy isn’t ready by Week 1. Between Lance and Darnold, Lance has barely seen the field in his young NFL career, while Darnold has plenty of experience in less than ideal situations. This is a big reason why Shanahan believes Darnold could succeed with the Niners.

“I truly see Sam talent-wise as a top pick in the draft, just like he was. You watch his whole career and there’s no reason to think differently. He hasn’t been in the best situations, so we’re glad to have him here. And I’m so glad he wanted to come here. He could’ve gone to a lot of different situations and probably made a lot more money.”

For those who have always been believers in Sam Darnold, they have to love the statements here from Shanahan. In general, the Niners seem confident in multiple potential decisions to be made at the quarterback position. Whether it is Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, or Brock Purdy trotting out there Week 1, it should be a highly entertaining season for the Niners faithful.