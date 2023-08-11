Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a great relationship while he was their quarterback, and Kyle Shanahan is very grateful for the time with his former signal caller. Speaking on the total time that Jimmy Garoppolo spent with the Niners, Kyle Shanahan compared his former quarterback to Steve Young, reports NBC Sports' Jennifer Lee Chan.

“I think Jimmy [Garoppolo] was unbelievable for us. He won lots of games. I think that was a simple question. Is there a scenario where he'll be back here next year and I gave a common sense answer — ‘No.' I think that was a little overblown, on trying to be a shot at him or anything. We knew he wasn't going to be coming back from his standpoint or ours, financially and everything. I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years in Steve Young. Has an unbelievable record and every time he played and stayed healthy we were in the Super Bowl or the NFC Championship game.”

Some very high praise for Garoppolo, as obviously Steve Young is one of the most endeared quarterbacks in Niners history. The Niners and Shanahan have moved onto guys like Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, but there is no doubt that Garoppolo will have a lasting legacy for the organization.

In terms of Garoppolo, he will be trying to move onto his new organization in the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders haven't had playoff success in quite some time, so Garoppolo will look to channel some of that postseason mojo he developed in the Bay. If he can, Garoppolo will quickly develop a similar legacy with the Raiders that he already has with the Niners.