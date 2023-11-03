The two preeminent online game streamers, Ninja and Dr Disrespect, got into a feud over their fractured relationships to the Twitch platform.

If none of the words of that headline make sense to you, you might not be part of Generation Z. To catch you up quickly, this is a story about two popular video game streamers — Tyler ‘Ninja' Blevins and Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect' Beahm IV — in a bit of skirmish over the preeminent platform for online game streaming, Twitch.

Before we get into the specific beef, let's lay a little historical context. Ninja is probably the most famous online game streamer in the world. In September of 2022, he ended his partnership contract with Twitch, and opted instead to multi-stream across all gaming platforms; this was a change made possible after Twitch removed some multi-streaming limitations at their popular annual convention TwitchCon 2023.

Shortly thereafter, another popular game streamer, Dr Disrespect, decided to offer his less-than-enthused opinion about multi-streaming.

“If you have to multi stream,” began Dr Disrespect, “that’s because you’re not good enough for one platform.”

Ninja then shot back with, “Says the guy who can’t stream on the biggest live streaming platform atm.” Dr Disrespect was famously permanently banned from Twitch in June of 2020, though the details concerning why remain unclear.

Dr Disrespect then switched over to Youtube Gaming as his streaming site, where he remains popular.

Says the guy who can't stream on the biggest live streaming platform atm https://t.co/nl0EKNlk1c pic.twitter.com/sfOiHiJ2g0 — Ninja (@Ninja) November 2, 2023

Following Ninja's comeback referencing the fact that Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch, Dr Disrespect responded with a photoshop of himself and Ninja.

All in all, the beef seems to be of a playful nature, in keeping with the two social media stars' personalities. It's probably hard for Ninja and Dr Disrespect to be too mad about anything when they're both adults who get to play video games all day and make millions in the process while their adoring followers watch them.