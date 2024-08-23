Noah Lyles does not back down from a race or to defend his girlfriend. The Olympian is defending his partner, Junelle Bromfield, — who also happens to be an Olympian representing Jamaica in track and field — over the harsh comments she has received online recently.

“I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF and give her the flowers she deserves now [flowers emoji]. She has been through so much in her life that I could never imagine fighting through,” Lyles wrote of Bromfield in an Instagram caption shared on Saturday, August 17. “Beyond that she is a survivor, 2x Olympian, Olympic medalists, Multi world championship medalist, and has been representing Jamaica on the world stage since she was 8 years old.”

Lyles spoke about how Bromfield was on the receiving end of comments made by trolls online and “how she’s dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her from her own country,” adding, “This woman has been attacked by people who have never met her, heard her name before, never seen her smile, or heard what she believes in.”

He concluded his message, writing, “But she keeps moving forward knowing that God will always make a way. That’s why God keeps blessing her!”

Bromfield was the target of hateful comments online after Lyles' interview with “Track World News” podcast went viral alluding that Bromfield told Lyles secret information about the Jamaica's men's track team with him as Lyles runs for the United States. However, Bromfield is not letting anyone, including haters, take away her shine.

“Thank you baby for always supporting [me] long before we even started dating,” she wrote in the comments section thanking Lyles. “I remember [in] 2019 you had just became [sic] World Champion and my brother passed away around that time in the midst [of] celebrating one of your biggest achievements. You tried so hard to make me feel better to help me see the positive in life and how god will always pull me out of a dark situation.”

She continued: “Christmas that year I didn’t receive any gifts. When you found out that you made it your duty to buy me whatever I wanted [red heart] because you said Christmas is about giving and no friend of yours will go without a gift. That’s the type of person you are [movie emoji] I love and appreciate you always.”

Bromfield and Lyles began dating in 2022. At the Olympics, Lyles won gold in the men's 100m final and bronze in the men's 200m final. Bromfield competed in the women's 400m semifinal and the mixed 4x400m relay race (two women runners and two male) where Jamaica placed in fifth.