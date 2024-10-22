North Carolina A&T’s 98th Homecoming lived up to its reputation as “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” (GHOE), bringing thousands of people to Greensboro for a weekend of celebration.

From parades to football, the festivities offered something for everyone, drawing over 65,000 fans to this year’s Aggie Fan Fest. It’s a tradition that both alumni and fans anticipate all year, and it’s also a significant economic driver for local businesses.

WFMY News 2’s Joseph Leonard captured the spirit of the event, speaking with several business owners who witnessed firsthand the impact of GHOE.

Donovan Murphy, owner of Island Quizine, was one of many who experienced the rush of excitement and sales. Traveling all the way from Baltimore, Maryland, Murphy shared how being a vendor at Aggie Fan Fest was eight years in the making for his business. He noted how Greensboro’s community embraced his Jamaican and Caribbean food, leading to bigger crowds and stronger demand since his first appearance at GHOE.

“The income is major because we’re all the way from Maryland,” Murphy said. “We travel to homecomings across the country like Hampton and FAMU. This is the biggest and I would say probably the most exciting”

Lynda Kite, co-owner of Fruit Tickler, also highlighted the growing enthusiasm around Aggie Fan Fest. Having participated in the festival for years, Kite has seen the event evolve from humble beginnings.

“I did the initial one, but I didn’t even make back my vendor fee,” Kite recalled. “At that time, it was $75 to now…so I just love it. I love the atmosphere, I love the energy. It’s like a great big old family reunion..”

That family reunion vibe is a core part of the magic that makes GHOE unforgettable. It’s not just the events or the crowds, it’s the deep sense of community, history, and pride at North Carolina A&T State University that keeps people coming back year after year. Alumni, students, and fans have been celebrating throughout the week, but even as the festivities wind down, many are already gearing up for next year’s homecoming celebration.

Aggie Pride runs deep, and with each passing year, GHOE continues to raise the bar, not just for its attendees but also for the businesses and community that benefit from its undeniable energy.