North Carolina Central University has released a statement regarding the death of student-athlete Terrence Howard. Howard sadly passed away at the age of 19 on August 1st after being involved in a tragic car accident.

According to Terrance Howard’s family, he was struck by a passing car after being involved in a minor crash during a storm on 1-85 near Salisbury. Howard was checking on the safety of the others involved in the crash before he was hit. He experienced life-threatening injuries, including massive brain trauma, and was later placed on a ventilator. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries earlier this month. His family and the NCCU community are greatly mourning his loss.

North Carolina Central’s Chancellor, Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, released a statement regarding Howard’s death.

My Dearest NCCU Family:

I am deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of Mr. Terrance Howard, a first-year transfer student and valued member of the NCCU football team. Terrance was fatally injured in a car accident and passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

A native of Texas City, Texas, Terrance was excited to continue his collegiate football career with the Eagles and foster deep connections with his new teammates. Terrance’s contagious excitement, energized personality, and infectious laughter made him someone everyone wanted to be around. He was a dedicated teammate, always ready to support, uplift, and inspire his fellow Eagle to give their best.

He was also an avid reader and a lover of country music, often serenading his teammates on the field and during workouts. His ‘silly songs’ were a source of entertainment and bonding among his peers.

A committed scholar, Terrance was eagerly looking forward to the academic opportunities that he would encounter in his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in behavioral health and social sciences. He had a strong desire to help others and aspired to build a fulfilling career in the family relations field following graduation.

Students are encouraged to seek support as needed during this difficult time. Counseling services are available by calling 919-530-7646 or visiting the Student Health Building on the second floor. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are also drop-in hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., though there might be some wait time during these hours. For immediate crisis support after 5 p.m., please use the same contact number. Faculty and staff can access ComPsych guidance resources through the university’s HR page.

Details regarding Terrence’s funeral service will be shared when available.

Please keep his family, friends, professors, classmates, teammates, and coaches in your thoughts and prayers.

In Truth and Service,

Dr. Karrie G. Dixon

Chancellor

Recruited by Nick Saban to join the Alabama Crimson Tide, Terrance Howard entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of last season.

He posted a letter on his social media saying,

“First, I want to thank God for guiding me through the journey of life and through playing the sport I love. Next, I would like to thank the coaches and staff for pushing me to not only be better but also for helping me become a better man as I went. It's truly been a blessing to learn from you all.

I would also like to thank all my teammates/brothers; the special bonds built over these short times were truly amazing. Last but not least, thank you, Bama Nation, for the crazy moments you always had to offer. After careful consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility.”

Upon entering the portal, he received significant interest from teams in both the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). He ultimately chose to continue his football career at North Carolina Central University.