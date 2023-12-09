Khalil Baker is the latest North Carolina Central standout to enter the transfer portal following a four year stint with the Eagles.

North Carolina Central State defensive back Khalil Baker has entered the transfer portal. Baker is the latest Ealge to enter the portal after several key offensive and defensive players announced their intentions to transfer this week.

Baker announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal via his social media accounts, saying:

“First, I would like to thank the man above for allowing me to play the game I love most. These past 4 years truly flew by, but I am grateful that I got to cherish every moment with my brothers. To the guys, I love y'all boys and appreciate the bond and chemistry we were able to build. The things we were able to accomplish on the field will never be forgotten.

To my family, friends, and coaches, I appreciate the support that I was given over these past 4 years. You all played a huge impact in my life, and I will always be thankful for you. To the Nest. O'Kelley-Riddick Stadium will forever be my home. I will love North Carolina Central University forever, and I'm thankful to have gotten my degree from here.

With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer, with 1 year of eligibility remaining.”

Baker was a key piece to a dominant North Carolina Central defense. Baker won the inaugural Aaneas Williams Award last year, given to the best defensive back in Division I HBCU Football and was named as a semifinalist in November. He finished his senior season with 34 tackles (19 solo), 1 interception, and two pass breakups in 11 games played this season.

Baker is an adept talent at the defensive back position who can guard a team's best receiver. He will surely be a standout defensive option for any FCS or FBS team that looks to pick him up.