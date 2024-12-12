As the news confirms, Bill Belichick will be the next coach of North Carolina football. After succeeding Mack Brown, he'll be the oldest coach in college football. Despite any doubts or criticisms about the move, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is one of those who embraces the move. He spoke about the move and emphasized how Belichick's impact would inspire kids to play for him.



“I don't know why you wouldn't want to learn the game of football from him,” Smith said via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. “You're talking about somebody that's won more than any coach in the history of the game.“



Belichick is the winningest head coach in NFL history. Not to mention, he won six Super Bowls, all with the New England Patriots. The combination of him and Tom Brady was a dynasty that will live on for generations. Now, Belichick is taking on a new step in his coaching career.



Only a few coaches have had success at both levels. Jimmy Johnson and Pete Carroll are two coaches who have won a National Championship and a Super Bowl. Not to mention, the addition of NIL makes matters more difficult. Although Belichick could have assistant coaches and coordinators take care of that, it still goes through him. North Carolina did give Belichick $20 million for NIL, but it's still a tough task for a first-time college coach.

Arthur Smith says that Bill Belichick's experience will be pivotal for North Carolina football

Experience is often the biggest teacher in life, and Belichick has plenty of that. After securing six Super Bowls with the Patriots, he knows how to win. Not to mention, Belichick dropped an optimistic 3-word explanation as to why he wants to be in Chapel Hill. You can't teach passion, and it's evident the 72-year-old has it. However, name, image, and likeness is an important element.

While North Carolina football is giving Belichick the keys, dealing with that and the transfer portal is a different beast. Players can leave midway through the season without any indication. For instance, Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos hopped in the portal unexpectedly.

Regardless, the program is adding more experience to its football pipeline. Mack Brown was one of the most experienced college coaches. He spent 16 years with North Carolina football, in addition to 16 with Texas and three with Tulane. Belichick doesn't have the college experience, but he has the NFL experience. Smith's words indicate that he believes people would want to play for Belichick. If anyone knows how to win, it's the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.