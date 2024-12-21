One of the biggest mysteries of this college football offseason is how Bill Belichick is going to rebuild the roster at North Carolina in the transfer portal. Belichick shocked the college football world when he accepted the job to move to the college ranks in Chapel Hill, and now he has begun his reclamation project.

Belichick added another key piece for the Tar Heels on Friday when he landed a commitment from former Michigan State wide receiver Aziah Johnson, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Johnson didn't have a massive impact in 2024 for the Spartans, but he did see the field and had a small role in the passing game as a true freshman. For the season, Johnson caught 16 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson also ripped off a 15-yard run in a win over Iowa in October. His best game came against Illinois near the end of the season when he reeled in three balls for 70 yards and a score.

Johnson is on the smaller side and is listed at just 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, but he has the speed and the quickness to make an impact out of the slot for the Tar Heels. This North Carolina offense showed the ability to be explosive and put up points at times this season, and Johnson should add to that core for Belichick in year one.

The defensive side of the ball is where Belichick has work to do in his first season. North Carolina had a very bad defense last season, including an ugly loss against James Madison where it gave up 70 points, and 53 of them came in one half.

Belichick has started his rebuild on the defensive side of the ball with a pair of additions up front. Delaware defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude and East Carolina defensive lineman C.J. Mims both have committed to North Carolina in the early part of the portal period.

Belichick needs better players on the defensive side of the ball, but the schematic advantage that he provides should instantly be enough to make this a more sound and competitive unit next season. With even more transfers incoming, North Carolina still has plenty to look forward to this offseason.