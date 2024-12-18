Lawrence Taylor emerged as one of the greatest, if not the greatest defensive player in NFL history under Bill Belichick's coaching when he was the defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells with the New York Giants, and now the two are tied together again, as Belichick is now the head coach of the North Carolina football program, where Taylor played in college. Taylor already expressed his excitement for Belichick to coach his alma mater, and he went into why he believes Belichick will be successful in the role during a conversation with Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Well, I'll tell you the truth, all I can say is that Carolina got a chance to win it all again now,” Lawrence Taylor said to Adam Schefter. “You know, they got a chance. I think it's all about recruiting and all that stuff. And one thing I got to tell you. If you're looking at Bill Belichick, as far as, he has the knowledge. He knows the game of football. I'ma tell you now, sometimes he had personality conflicts and something but hey, if you talk about knowing the game of football, Bill Belichick is the man, and I think all he has to do now is put a team together that's going to help him recruit.”

Expand Tweet

Belichick is hitting the ground running and working on building a roster for 2025 with the North Carolina football program.

North Carolina football's Bill Belichick, Lawrence Taylor found much success with Giants

The Giants selected Taylor No. 2 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, and now, Belichick hopes to send many players to the NFL via the football program Taylor was a part of.

Belichick joined the Giants organization in 1979 as a special teams coach and defensive assistant. He worked his way up to special teams coach and linebackers coach from 1980, and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 1985. In Belichick's first year as defensive coordinator, the Giants showed signs of the dominant force they would become in the late 1980s. Belichick and Taylor went on to win two Super Bowls in New York.