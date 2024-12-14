After spending the vast majority of his professional coaching career in the same conference as Bill Belichick, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had to watch his long-time rival leave the NFL for a chance to lead UNC's football program.

Now granted, Belichick has been out of the NFL in 2024, using his time to talk turkey about the sport instead of coaching it, but goodness, how does it feel to know he will no longer be in the professional ranks at all moving forward? Well, Harbaugh was asked that question on Friday and let it be known that he couldn't be more happy for the long-time Patriots coach, as he truly deserves the opportunity.

“Appreciate that. I'm really happy for Coach [Bill Belichick]. It's a really cool thing. I read … I texted him, [but] I haven't heard back yet. I gave him a ‘Congrats,' so he's been a little bit busy. I know [Athletic director of the University of North Carolina] Bubba Cunningham, the AD there, from way back. He's a great, great athletic director [and] great, great person. I saw something where he said he's always dreamed of [doing this], which is really something,” Harbaugh told reporters.

“To read that, it's like, he's won how many Super Bowls? He has all these rings [and is] arguably the greatest NFL coach in the history of the game – certainly the most successful – and to say, ‘I've always dreamed of this,' that speaks to him, [and] that says something. That's something he's always thought about wanting to do, and now he gets a chance to do it. He'll be amazing, [and] he'll do a great job. He'll have great players. One thing about Coach Belichick [is] he's going to have a bunch of guys that like football. He's going to have a bunch of guys that want to be great [and] that want to work hard [and] that think about football – think about football going home [and] think about football coming into work. They're going to think about classes a little bit now, too, probably – that'd be a part of it. But if you're interested in football and you want to be great at what you do, North Carolina is going to be a destination for those guys.”

While the idea of Belichick going to the college ranks after decades in the NFL is a tad unusual, as he is just 14 wins away from the all-time record, if this is where he wants to be moving forward, then Harbaugh is right; this is an interesting development for the sport, and fans should be excited about it too.