Bill Belichick going to North Carolina football is one of the biggest talks of the sports world right now. Luckily, one of his former players, Cam Newton, had some kind words to say about his former head coach and the impact he'll make.



“Bill Belichick going to Chapel Hill is the best thing for Chapel Hill since Michael Jordan,” Newton said on ESPN's First Take.



Comparing Belichick to Jordan is quite a comparison, to say the least. However, the latter of those two left a lasting legacy on the program. He helped them secure the 1982 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. Jordan hit the game-winning shot and sealed his legacy in Chapel Hill. Fast forward over 40 years later, Belichick is hoping to leave the same legacy.



The 72-year-old replaced Mack Brown, who was the winningest head coach in North Carolina football history. However, the university will get one type of experience for another. Belichick helped the New England Patriots secure six Super Bowls. Of course, this came with the help of all-time quarterback Tom Brady.

Cam Newton believes Bill Belichick will have success with North Carolina football

Newton isn't the only person to send some love to the former Patriots head coach. For example, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith reacted positively to Belichick being hired. He talked about how much knowledge Belichick brings to the program and to college football as a whole. With knowledge comes success, and oftentimes, football success is a result of great coaching.

Belichick was that, and then some for New England. He amassed a 266-121 record in his 24 seasons with the Patriots. He had 10+ wins for 16 consecutive seasons. Not to mention, he also was a three-time AP Coach of the Year. His knowledge of football is one that doesn't miraculously go away just from going to a different league. While collegiate systems are different from the transfer portal and NIL, he can navigate it in the right direction.

However, if there's no success, there's a way out. North Carolina football will only owe Belichick $1 million in 2025 if the experiment goes awry. Still, they're preparing to give him whatever he needs to be successful. An increased NIL budget and a general manager highlight some of the incentives. Regardless, the university hired him because of his experience and how he's a winner.

Recruits could desire to play under one of the top head coaches in the history of the sport. He could turnaround a mediocre program and lead them to success in a shaky ACC conference.