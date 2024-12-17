With all of the news surrounding Bill Belichick joining North Carolina football, the former New England Patriots head coach had another shot taken at him by a former player. Ross Tucker went on the Dan Patrick Show and explained why he believes Belichick will not coach a single game for the Tar Heels.

“Looking at the buyout, I firmly believe that as soon as he got an NFL opportunity, or gets an NFL opportunity, I think he would leave the next day,” Tucker said. “I think the initial buyout is $10 million. If somebody decides in January that they want Belichick, I think he would be gone. Certainly, next year, if somebody gets fired, I think he’d much rather be in the NFL.



“He doesn’t care about the optics, just like I don’t believe he cares that much. It would be a ‘bad look’ for him if the (Jacksonville) Jaguars offered him the job in January. If he leaves UNC, I don’t think he cares that much. I think he’d say, listen, ‘I’m sorry, but I have a better opportunity.'

“On some level, I think that North Carolina is already getting what they wanted out of this. Everybody is talking about them; they were able to reel in the big fish, and they are getting relevancy.

Ross Tucker doesn't think Bill Belichick will last with North Carolina

Tucker isn’t a fan of Belichick. This is the second time he’s gone on an interview and bashed Belichick's coaching in college. He was on WEEI in Boston and said Belichick might be the worst possible coaching choice. He explained that coaching college kids and trying to uplift and motivate them is not in the former New England coach's wheelhouse.



Belichick’s buyout starts at $10 million, but by June of 2025, it goes down to $1 million. For him, it shows that he could leave at the first NFL opportunity. Between now and June, would be the time Belichick would take a new job. After all, that's the time that head coaches are fired. They could put a premium on him being hired in that window.



If Belichick were to leave, it's believed that he wants his son, Stephen, the current defensive coordinator at the University of Washington, to take over the job. Would North Carolina agree to that if Belichick himself coached the team for a year or even not at all? Despite any concerns, they're fully committed to Belichick as the head coach of the foreseeable future.