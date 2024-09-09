The North Carolina football program has gotten off to a strong start this season, winning their first two games. While the program's Class of 2025 recruiting class isn't locked in yet, the grind doesn't stop. They've already picked up two commitments for the Class of 2026, including a new one that committed to head coach Mack Brown's program Sunday. Four-star EDGE rushing prospect Zavion Griffin-Haynes pledged his talents to the Tar Heels Sunday evening, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter.

The North Carolina native chose UNC over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami (FL) Hurricanes and other programs. It's a good sign for the team, as it shows that Brown and his staff are still focused on building the future foundation for the squad that calls Kenan Stadium home. A win on the road against Big Ten program Minnesota, followed by Saturday's home victory over the University of Charlotte 49ers, means the Tar Heels are in control of their own destiny. In an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, could North Carolina possibly make a run into the new version of college football's postseason?

North Carolina football hopes to build strong 2026 recruiting class

The hot start, capped off by Saturday's 38-20 win over Charlotte, made Griffin-Haynes' choice clear. He discussed what made him lock in his decision to go with the Tar Heels with On3.

“I wasn’t planning to commit this weekend, I just had that feeling,” Griffin-Haynes said to the recruiting outlet. “I felt the love. Coach Ted Mo, coach Mack and coach Lindsey have all been recruiting me the hardest since they offered me. They made me feel like a priority and they have a relationship with my family. They always are making sure me and my family are good. Those relationships, North Carolina being in my state and this felt like the best decision.”

Griffin-Haynes joins another in-state prospect, three-star quarterback Zaid Lott from Providence Day School in Charlotte, in the 2026 class. Brown and his staff, including defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, hope they are the start of possibly the best recruiting class in program history. The presence of defensive line coach Ted Monachino, who coached in the NFL for quite a while and developed other EDGE rushers like Khalil Mack, was also a strong factor in Griffin-Haynes' decision.

The future looks a bit brighter after UNC locked in one of the top players on the board. As recruiting for both the Class of 2025 and 2026, the focus must also remain on winning the ACC and clinching a spot in the CFP. That mission continues against NC Central next Saturday. Will the Tar Heels stay perfect? If Brown and his staff have their way, then they should be 3-0 by the time next Sunday rolls around.