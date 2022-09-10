North Carolina football gets another unfortunate Josh Downs update ahead of game vs. Georgia State

North Carolina football wide receiver Josh Downs missed his team’s Week 1 game due to a lower body injury. While Downs was considered week-to-week with the ailment, there was at least some hope that he would be able to suit up for the team’s second game of the season against Georgia State. However, it was not to be. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Downs will miss North Carolina football’s Week 2 game against the Panthers.

Sources: Star North Carolina WR Josh Downs won’t play today against Georgia State because of a lower body injury. He miss last week’s game against Appalachian State with the same injury. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 10, 2022

As Thamel reported, North Carolina football wide receiver Josh Downs will miss his second straight game due to injury. Downs played in the team’s opening game of the season against FAMU, a 56-24 win. He corralled two touchdowns in the contest but looked to be dealing with some discomfort in his knee throughout.

Of course, the Tar Heels didn’t miss their star receiver against Appalachian State last week, as they put up 63 points, with four different pass-catchers hauling in a receiving touchdown.

Balanced effort aside, there’s a reason the Josh Downs injury is considered a tough loss. The North Carolina football star was one of the most productive at his position last year, tallying 101 catches for over 1300 receiving yards with eight scores through the air.

Now, for a second straight game, the Tar Heels will have to find a way to create offense without their best playmaker. The likes of Kobe Paysour, who had 92 yards and a touchdown last week, and JJ Jones, who grabbed a touchdown, will have to step up once again.

Hopefully, for North Carolina football’s sake, Josh Downs will be back on the field soon.