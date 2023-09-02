The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Check out our college football odds series for our North Carolina South Carolina prediction and pick. Find how to watch North Carolina South Carolina.

The North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks bring highly-touted quarterbacks into this neutral-site game in Charlotte. North Carolina's Drake Maye is viewed as one of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy this season. He showed clutch playmaking ability last season, particularly in a late comeback win over Duke, a game which enabled North Carolina to reach the ACC Championship Game against Clemson. Maye will likely be a top-10 pick in a future NFL draft. His talent is that special, and he makes North Carolina a team to watch heading into the new season.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, formerly a quarterback for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners, did not have a great 2022 season in terms of a collective whole. From the first game to the last, Rattler was nowhere near the quarterback Drake Maye was. However, Rattler made a very big impression in the final two games of his regular season. He took down Tennessee and Clemson and knocked those two teams out of the College Football Playoff. If Rattler picks up where he left off in those two games, South Carolina should be formidable this year.

Here are the North Carolina-South Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Carolina-South Carolina Odds

North Carolina Tar Heels: -2.5 (-115)

South Carolina Gamecocks: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 64.5 (-110)

Under: 64.5 (-110)

How To Watch North Carolina vs. South Carolina

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why North Carolina Could Cover the Spread

Drake Maye is the real deal. He will make his teammates on the North Carolina offense better. He will give the Tar Heels an early lead and take pressure off the UNC defense when it goes against Spencer Rattler. Speaking of Rattler, he is not as consistent or as proven as Maye. Rattler had two great games last season. Maye had several great games and played a complete season. Rattler has more to prove than Maye. Meanwhile, Maye has earned the benefit of the doubt to an extent Rattler hasn't quite reached. If you're comparing the high-profile quarterbacks in this game, UNC has the edge.

Why South Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The late-season surge in 2022, complete with wins over Tennessee and Clemson — both competing for College Football Playoff spots — marked the high-water mark for Spencer Rattler's collegiate career. He did win a New Year's Six bowl in the 2020 season, but that year at Oklahoma was mostly the product of the Sooners' defense, not Rattler himself. Moreover, the pandemic season was an outlier on many levels. Rattler's 2022 finish against Tennessee and Clemson was his personal high point as a Gamecock and as a college football player. If he plays at that level in this game against North Carolina — whose defense is not proven — South Carolina should win. The Gamecocks are a more reliable team than North Carolina, which has a history of being a disappointment when laden with big expectations.

Final North Carolina-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Drake Maye is the better quarterback compared to Rattler, but South Carolina has the superior team, and it will show up here. Take the Gamecocks.

Final North Carolina-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +2.5