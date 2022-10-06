Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott could have witnessed New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run of the 2022 MLB season, but the running back just could not bring himself to brave the drive from Frisco to Arlington where the Yankees played Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

Via Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News:

“I hate driving all the way to Arlington,” said Elliott who received an invite from Parsons. “I respect Aaron Judge and I respect his game but we had practice today. I’m not a big fan of that ride to Arlington from Frisco.”

Although Ezekiel Elliott was not there at the Globe Life Field where Judge made history, the Cowboys were well represented. Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, and Michael Gallup were all at the site in the Yankees-Rangers game. However, only Parson was able to actually witness Judge launch home run No. 62. Gallup said he was in the bathroom when it happened, while Prescott was still driving to the park at that time.

Ezekiel Elliott was also asked if he thought about asking for Jerry Jones’ helicopter pilot to take him to Arlington but said he did not want to take the risk of getting exposed to the legalities of the CBA. “I don’t know if that’s allowed.“I don’t know how that work into the CBA and all that.”

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys will be in Hollywood on the weekend where they will be facing off with the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams with the hopes of extending their win streak to four games.