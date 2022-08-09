‘Not your average tee marker’: Get a load of Stephen Curry flaunting Larry O’Brien Trophy on golf course

Stephen Curry might be the pettiest basketball player in the entire planet. The Golden State Warriors star seems unassuming at first glance. However, Curry never wastes a chance to flex on those that ever tried to doubt his greatness. That’s just one of the qualities that makes Steph, well, Steph.

Stephen Curry’s latest flexing efforts see him use the Larry O’Brien trophy in a rather bizarre manner. The Warriors star posted a video to his Instagram that started off weird off the bat. In the video, the NBA championship trophy was placed on the golfing grounds beside a golf ball. Curry then stepped into frame and swung at the ball, using the Larry O’B as his tee marker. What a flex.

Curry can afford to break a few of these Larry O’Brien trophies, as he already has four of them in his case. The Warriors star also has a bunch of other awards that he could use as his next tee marker. He’s got multiple All-NBA trophies, two NBA MVP trophies, and his most recent addition, a Finals MVP. If he really wanted to, he could line all of his trophies up and use each one as a different tee marker. That would be the ultimate flex.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have a chance to add to their ever-growing collection of trophies next season. Despite losing many key free agents in the offseason, the Dubs are still considered one of the favorites to win it all next season. Can Curry add another ring to his resume and put his name in the conversation for the Greatest Player of All-Time?