Notre Dame football: 3 early Fighting Irish 2023 NFL Draft prospects with first-round potential

Notre Dame football will be a squad to keep an eye on during the 2022 season. For the first time in 12 years, the team won’t be led by Brian Kelly, who left for a job as head coach for the LSU Tigers. Former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Marcus Freeman will take the position, and he already got a taste of it during Notre Dame’s loss at the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State.

But if there is something that Freeman can work with, it will be talent on the field. The proof of that is the number of NFL products that the Fighting Irish produced over the years. There are more than 40 former Notre Dame players in the league, including last year’s first-round pick safety Kyle Hamilton, one of the two Fighting Irish selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NCAA projecting Notre Dame football to be in the fight for a playoff spot, many players will be in the spotlight and will certainly get the attention of many NFL general managers. In a roster full of talent, some are already getting special attention as potential first-round picks in next year’s draft.

Here are three Fighting Irish that have a great chance of hearing their names called on day one of the 2023 NFL Draft.

*Watch College Football Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Notre Dame Football 2023 NFL Draft First-Round Prospects

3. Safety Brandon Joseph

If there is a department in Notre Dame that is ready for a stellar season, that is defense.

Brandon Joseph is set to play in his first season as a Fighting Irish after he transferred from Northwestern. As a team captain in 2021 for the Wildcats, he was named for multiple preseason watch lists and All-American lists. He led the team with three interceptions and finished in the top 10 in the Big Ten solo tackles (54). He also contributed on special teams, having a team-high 114 punt return yards.

For his career, the safety has 129 tackles and nine interceptions, plus a sack.

He was recently named for the watch list of the Nagurski Trophy, which awards the best defensive college player in the nation, regardless of position.

With the void left by Kyle Hamilton’s draft selection, Joseph will have his chance to shine right away as a key starter in Notre Dame football’s defense. His physicals and game knowledge for defense should help the Fighting Irish as they pursue a spot in the College Football Playoff.

2. Defensive Lineman Isaiah Foskey

Based on how deep the edge group was in last year’s draft, Isaiah Foskey’s decision to return for his senior season could totally pan out by making him a 2023 first-round selection.

Appearing as a starter in 13 games in his junior year, the defense lineman had a team-high 11.0 sacks, which also ranks third in Notre Dame’s history in a single season, and also led the team in tackles for loss with 12.5. Of the 13 fumbles the Fighting Irish forced last season, Foskey was responsible for six of them.

He was named an All-American Third Team member and All-Independent First Team player by Phil Steele. Similar to fellow defender Joseph, Foskey is in the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, making Notre Dame football one of 14 teams with a pair of players on the list. The only Fighting Irish to win this award was linebacker Manti Te’o in 2012, but with Foskey and Joseph, there is a high chance of another trophy in Notre Dame’s case.

His first step quickness and explosiveness are tools that will be essential to Notre Dame’s playoff hopes. Mainly recruited as a tight end out of high school, Foskey’s length is also something to keep an eye on.

Should he improve his run game to get off blocks, he will consolidate himself as a mid-first-round pick next year.

1. Tight End Michael Mayer

If there is one player with a real chance of being a top 10 pick, that player is Michael Meyer. The tight end is entering his junior year with Notre Dame football, and he has been impressive since his freshman year.

The just below 6-foot-5 and 251-pound player appeared and started in 12 games last season, leading the team with 71 catches and tied for most touchdowns with seven. He finished in the top 10 for tight ends in the nation for receiving yards (840), yards per game (70.0), catches per game (5.9) and receiving touchdowns.

He was also named an All-American Third Team member by the Associated Press and was a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, which is given to the most outstanding tight end in the nation.

Mayer is an interesting prospect because he has both the size and the agility that could catch NFL team’s eyes during the season. His flashes of a run game are also something that can become a threat in the future.

After Kyle Pitts was selected No. 4 and had over 1,000 yards as a rookie, it shows that tight ends can also be top picks when the talent is there, and for Mayer, it certainly is.