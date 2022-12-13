By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

As the Fighting Irish scout the available talent in the college football transfer portal, head coach Marcus Freeman is aiming to increase the depth and quality of his squad. There’s no reason the Fighting Irish shouldn’t nab a number of these guys to improve their team and build on the gains of their 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom Notre Dame football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

Notre Dame football has been affected by transfers even before the term “transfer portal” became heavily used in college football. With the launch of the formal transfer portal, changes to the landscape such as players not having to sit out while transferring, NIL being utilized to lure players to hop schools, and everything else wrong with the game right now, landing transfers is a lot different now than it was a decade ago.

Having said that, when it comes to recruiting talents via the portal, the Fighting Irish have been fairly aggressive. Notre Dame football doesn’t have tremendous demands in the gateway, but there are undoubtedly essential ones.

Now let us look at the players whom Notre Dame football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Devin Leary (NC State, QB)

Former NC State quarterback Devin Leary has announced that he will enter the college football transfer portal, making him one of the most sought-after signal-callers available. Having Notre Dame football look at Leary is not particularly surprising given that their head coach, Marcus Freeman, has reportedly told Drew Pyne, who has also exited, that the team will be looking into quarterback options on the portal.

Leary has one year of eligibility left and has thrown for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdown passes, and 16 interceptions in four college football seasons. Take note that he was the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year, starting six games for the Wolfpack before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Leary’s impressive career statistics, including 35 touchdown passes during his sophomore season, make him an attractive option for many teams. It is expected that his suitors will reach double digits, given his talent level and production. Remember that Leary was ranked as the No. 16 quarterback in the Class of 2018.

2. Keeshawn Silver (North Carolina, DE)

Keeshawn Silver stands just under 6’5 and weighs 315 pounds. The defensive end has the ideal size and build to excel as an impact player for the Fighting Irish. A former 5-star recruit from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Silver is looking to restart his college career through the transfer portal. He played sparingly in three games for the Tar Heels this year, recording just three tackles against Miami. However, he is expected to dominate when given the opportunity. He would certainly be a valuable addition to the Notre Dame football program.

Listed primarily as a defensive end, Silver has the size and versatility to play across the defensive line. With his imposing build and strength, he would be difficult to push around on the interior and would provide the Notre Dame defense with a versatile option. Although Silver is not yet a graduate, making it difficult for Notre Dame football to acquire him, he should be high on their wish list. He has the potential to be a game-changer for the team and would be a major boost to their defense.

3. JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati, CB)

JQ Hardaway, a cornerback from Cincinnati, might be added to the Notre Dame football roster. After being a highly regarded high school recruit, he was drafted as a safety. He did, however, play cornerback for the Bearcats. At 6’3, his height and athleticism make him an appealing option for the Fighting Irish.

He had little playing time at Cincinnati, where he participated in 11 games and played 95 snaps. Still, Hardaway was the second-highest-rated player in their 2022 class. He was also expected to be the team’s next top defensive back. Someone of his height and abilities should help the Fighting Irish defense.

4. Theo Wease (Oklahoma, WR)

Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He was ranked as the third-best wide receiver in his class. However, he has had limited production in his college career with 64 receptions for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns. This includes a slow start to his college career and missing nearly his entire junior season due to injury. Despite this, he would be a valuable addition to the Notre Dame football team.

While Wease may have lost some speed due to his injury, he still has solid speed and size to produce when given the opportunity. He stands at 6’3 and weighs 205 pounds. That makes him a big target with good route-running skills and the ability to win jump balls. Multiple teams are expected to be interested in his services in the transfer portal. The Fighting Irish will likely have to compete for his services with the likes of Texas, TCU, and Texas A&M. It is also likely that his former coach, Lincoln Riley, and USC will reach out to him for an opportunity to move out West.