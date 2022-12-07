By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Notre Dame‘s Michael Mayer has been one the best tight ends in college football this season, if not the best. With bowl season looming, the record-breaking junior has made a decision on his NFL future.

According to 247Sports, Mayer will forgo Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup with South Carolina and instead enter the NFL Draft. 247Sports went on to point out that Mayer was the No. 2 overall tight end in the 2020 recruiting class by their standards.

Since stepping foot on campus, Mayer has been a difference maker for the Fighting Irish. Over his three-year career, Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, Mayer has caught at least 65 passes for over 800 yards and at least seven touchdowns. With Mayer’s time at Notre Dame coming to an end, he leaves the program as the all-time leader in tight end receptions.

Before his departure, Mayer took to Twitter to thank the program for how they supported him. He went on to say how honored he was to wear a Notre Dame uniform.

“It has been an honor to wear the Gold helmet and share a locker room with my brothers the last three years. I want to say thank you to all my coaches, staff and of course my teammates for making my Notre Dame experience unforgettable,” Mayer said. “I will always be grateful to be Irish!”

Now officially in the NFL Draft, Mayer looks like he has strong potential to be selected in the first round. In his most recent mock draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports had Mayer going 18th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

To ensure his name is called in that first round, Michael Mayer will sit out of the Gator Bowl and instead focus on his health and preparation for the pre-draft process. Mayer had an incredible career at Notre Dame, and now he is looking to take that momentum into the NFL.