Sam Hartman will have a new home in college football this season after transferring from Wake Forest football to Notre Dame football this off-season. Hartman is expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season and because of that, the Fighting Irish have a solid preseason ranking next to their name and high expectations for the season. Hartman's special play has also earned him some great NIL deals as of late. He recently signed a deal with Under Armour, and his most recent deal is with Beats by Dre.

The new NIL deal with Beats is not only benefiting Hartman, but also all of his Notre Dame football teammates as well. After inking the deal, Hartman gifted all of his teammates new Beats headphones, according to a tweet from the Notre Dame football account.

For the fellas@Sam_Hartman10 hooked the guys up with custom Beats headphones #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/HmuXBT4msD — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 21, 2023

It looks like Hartman is getting along with his new teammates just fine. Being one of the top quarterbacks in the country will do that, and showering his squad in gifts from his NIL deals isn't going to hurt either.

The long flight that Hartman is referencing in the video is a flight going to all the way to Dublin, Ireland for the first game of the Notre Dame season in week zero. The Fighting Irish kick things off a week earlier than most teams, and they get things going in Dublin against Navy football on Saturday.

That is going to be quite the trip for Notre Dame, but it's a good thing the whole squad has some Beats headphones to help get them through the journey.