The Notre Dame football program has bolstered its 2024 recruiting class. Four-star athlete Brauntae Johnson has committed to playing for the Notre Dame football team and Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman.

Brauntae Johnson revealed his commitment to Notre Dame football with a live announcement on 247Sports. The highly sought-after recruit turned down offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, Michigan State, Purdue and Colorado.

“First, I wanna thank everybody who came out today,” Johnson said before announcing his commitment to Notre Dame. “Thank my family, my friends, my coaches, my teammates, anybody who pushed me or helped me become a better person. With that being said, for the next three to four years, I'll be committing to Notre Dame.”

The moment he made it official 🙌 4⭐️ ATH Brauntae Johnson commits to Notre Dame over Purdue and Tennessee 🏈 FULL COMMITMENT: https://t.co/33njRboJOE pic.twitter.com/HWut3Kbb2e — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 24, 2023

Johnson attends North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Standing at 6-f00t-3 and weighing 170 pounds, Johnson could be one of the best athletes in the 2024 recruiting class. He has mostly played wide receiver in high school, though Notre Dame recruited him as a safety. Johnson's athleticism could allow him to contribute on either side of the ball.

Johnson is the No. 161 overall ranked college football player in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The newest Notre Dame recruit ranks 13th among players whose position is listed as “athlete.” Johnson ranks third among recruits in the state of Indiana.

There is some debate regarding where Johnson should be ranked. For instance, Rivals.com lists Johnson as the No. 58 player in next year's class. Johnson is now the highest-rated defensive player who has committed to playing Notre Dame football in a year.