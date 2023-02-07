Following former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees departure to Alabama, Notre Dame is now in search of someone to fill the role. It appears that they have at least one former NFL offensive coordinator interested in the job. This comes in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

According to Grace Remington of 247sports, Byron Leftwich reportedly reached out to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman regarding the role. Leftwich is thought to be a serious candidate for the role. He and Freeman have also stayed in contact regarding the opening.

Byron Leftwich, who was fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the end of the 2022 season, has spent four seasons as an offensive coordinator.

Leftwich has also shown interest in other offensive coordinator openings, including with the Baltimore Ravens.

Notre Dame finished the 2022 campaign with a 9-4 record. They also finished the season as the 18th-ranked team in the country.

At times, the offense in place seemed to be firing on all cylinders. They scored 30 or more points in seven of their 13 games of the year.

Now heading into next season, Notre Dame is looking to build on what they have already done. Tommy Rees was meant to play a key role in that. But following three seasons as the offensive coordinator, and six seasons on the staff, the former Notre Dame quarterback opted to move on.

With the arrival of transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, the offense could be positioned to be elite next season. Bringing in an offensive coordinator in that of Byron Leftwich could be exactly what this team needs.