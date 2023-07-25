Notre Dame football is just one day away from beginning fall camp as they prepare for the 2023 season, but the Fighting Irish have lost a key piece of their strength team. Matt Balis, the director of Football Performances, has resigned due to personal reasons, according to a school statement.

While ND head coach Marcus Freeman was gutted to hear the news, he's wishing Balis the best:

“I want to thank Coach Balis for all of the work he put into elevating our program,” said Marcus Freeman. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and a man.

While there is never a perfect time to lose a valuable teammate, we are thankful that Coach Balis was able to see us through our summer program and have our players physically prepared to head into the upcoming season.”

Balis was instrumental in the program's success during his tenure. Notre Dame football made the College Football Playoff twice with Balis in charge of the strength department and also appeared in six consecutive bowl games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Freeman said that Fred Hale, the associate director of the strength program, will step in and run the show for now:

“For the time being, Fred Hale will lead our strength and conditioning program. We have an innovative sports performance team who collaborated with Coach Balis and me in designing our program and Fred will continue to implement that plan,” said Freeman.

Notre Dame football is ranked No. 9 on ESPN's top-25 heading into the 23′ campaign, despite losing quarterback Tyler Buchner as he transferred to Alabama. However, they replaced him with former Wake Forest star Sam Hartman.