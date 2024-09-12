ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

All eyes will be on Notre Dame in this game against Purdue after the most shocking loss of the early season for them in Week 2. Marcus Freeman will try to rebuild his team's confidence after the loss, but it may not be easy on the road in Ross-Ade Stadium. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Notre Dame-Purdue prediction and pick.

We all know the story about Notre Dame. They had a massive win over Texas A&M in Week 1, which looked like their most difficult test until their final game against USC. People were already writing Notre Dame into the College Football Playoff with 11 games remaining. However, Notre Dame may have been reading the headlines too much as they put forth a stinker against Northern Illinois last week in a 16-14 loss. The odds of Notre Dame making the playoff went from -360 to +360 with one loss, and now they'll be battling uphill for the remainder of the year.

Purdue got their bye week out of the way early in Week 2 after defeating Indiana State 49-0 in Week 1. Hudson Card threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, while Devin Mockobee had 89 rushing yards. Elijah Jackson had three rushes but tallied 83 yards and a touchdown on a 69-yard run. It's hard to handicap Purdue's chances in this game, as the only evidence we have for him is victory over an abysmal Indiana State team.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Notre Dame-Purdue Odds

Notre Dame: -9.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -420

Purdue: +9.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +320

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ross-Ade Stadium advantage for Purdue isn't the greatest according to the numbers, as they have failed to cover the spread in nine of their last 12 home games. Notre Dame's Week 2 was a disaster, but it was the first time they hadn't covered the spread as a favorite in four games.

Notre Dame held Texas A&M to 246 yards, which you can assume they'll return to in this game. They had a difficult showing last week against Northern Illinois, but they could dominate Purdue if they return to their Week 1 form.

Why Purdue Could Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue has been sitting at home waiting to play against Notre Dame since their victory over Indiana State. They were likely excited for the ability to gameplan for two weeks while Notre Dame played in a meaningless Week 2 game, but they must be licking their chops after last week's disaster. The question is whether Purdue's offensive output against Indiana State is sustainable against a ranked team.

Final Notre Dame-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Queue the overreactions to Notre Dame's loss in Week 2. Most people will look at these teams' recent results and back Purdue because of the scar tissue from betting on Notre Dame against Northern Illinois. Notre Dame looked terrible against Northern Illinois, but it's important to remember their performance in the first game against Texas A&M. Many people will fall into the trap of fading the Fighting Irish in this game, but we won't make that mistake. Take an underfire Marcus Freeman to ready his team for this game and avenge Week 2's loss.

Final Notre Dame-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -9.5 (-122)