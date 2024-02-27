Nottingham Forest‘s Anthony Elanga is gearing up for a crucial FA Cup clash against former club Manchester United, with a point to prove after leaving Old Trafford in the 2023-24 season, reported by GOAL. Elanga, 21, seeks redemption and aims to showcase his capabilities in the fifth-round encounter.
The Swedish winger, who failed to secure manager Erik ten Hag's trust at Manchester United, reminisced about his time with football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the 2021-22 season. Elanga revealed a valuable piece of advice from Ronaldo regarding penalty kicks. After Elanga missed a penalty against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, Ronaldo offered encouragement, emphasizing that missed penalties are part of the game. Elanga appreciated Ronaldo's guidance, incorporating it into his own approach to the sport.
Elanga expressed his determination to demonstrate his skills against any team, especially facing his former club. Focused on personal improvement, he aims to ignore external opinions and maintain a steady trajectory of progress.
As Manchester United approaches the FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest, they aim to bounce back from a recent 2-1 Premier League defeat to Fulham, ending a five-match winning streak. Elanga played a crucial role in Forest's previous victory over United on December 30, 2023. Nuno Espirito Santo's side emerged triumphant with a 2-1 scoreline.
The upcoming FA Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest is crucial for Manchester United, setting the stage for a high-stakes Premier League encounter against rivals Manchester City on Sunday. As Anthony Elanga prepares to face his former teammates, the match holds significance for both personal and team-oriented objectives.