Bruce Brown talks hilariously ironic smack to LeBron James, Lakers in Nuggets victory

Things have gone from bad to worse for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after they dropped yet another game, this time losing to the Denver Nuggets, 110-99. One of, if not the primary culprit for the Lakers’ rough start is their historically atrocious shooting display from beyond the arc, and it reared its ugly head yet again, as they shot 8 for 30 from deep (26.7 percent). And Nuggets forward Bruce Brown seems to be reveling in the Lakers’ misery.

A career 33 percent shooter from three on low volume (0.4/1.3), Brown made the Lakers pay for leaving him open from beyond the arc on purpose as part of their game plan. To rub salt on the Lakers’ wounds, Brown made four out of his six attempts from three en route to an 18 point performance, and he stood face-to-face with LeBron, unintimidated by the King’s attempts to get into his head.

According to Harrison Wind, Bruce Brown had a short yet deliciously ironic response to LeBron James’ trash talk after he shot the lights out from deep despite it not being his bread and butter, against a team that is in dire need of outside shooting.

“Your game plan ain’t working, sir,” Brown said.

That probably cut deeper than Bruce Brown expected it to be. Nothing has really gone right for the Lakers thus far this season, and despite the absence of much-maligned point guard Russell Westbrook, the Lakers still have nothing to show for in the win column.

LeBron James, in particular, played terribly against the Nuggets. While he scored 19 points and pitched in seven rebounds and nine assists, he also shot a mere 8-21 from the field and 2-8 from deep, in addition to a whopping eight turnovers.

There’s been a lot of talk as to how a potential Westbrook trade could be the catch-all solution for the Lakers as they seek to salvage their season before things get even worse. However, if the Lakers continue to play like they have, it appears as if the New Orleans Pelicans are in the Victor Wembanyama business, as they own the Lakers’ first-round pick in 2023 (via a pick swap) due to the Anthony Davis trade.

On the Nuggets’ side of things, Bruce Brown’s unexpected shooting outburst proved to be crucial, especially as noted sharpshooters Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland struggled from deep. The fifth-year forward out of Miami made almost half of the Nuggets’ nine threes on the night, and he has proven to be a valuable addition to Nikola Jokic and company.