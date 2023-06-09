The Denver Nuggets currently hold a lead in the 2023 NBA Finals. Their star-studded roster has oddsmakers confident they can run it back next year as well. Denver is currently the odds favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Finals with their odds sitting at +500, per DraftKings.

The Boston Celtics, who may be in line for an offseason of change following their disappointing NBA playoffs exit, are just behind the Nuggets with +550 odds. The top five is rounded out by the Milwaukee Bucks (+650), Phoenix Suns (+850), and Golden State Warriors/Los Angeles Lakers (both have +1200 odds).

The Nuggets have quietly emerged as a potential dynasty. Nikola Jokic is a two-time MVP who's arguably the best player in the NBA right now. His combination of elite court vision and scoring prowess makes him lethal alongside Jamal Murray. Murray is a star as well, despite often being underrated. In fact, Denver wouldn't be where they are without Murray.

The Miami Heat are not within the top five of the 2023-24 championship-winning odds. Miami's odds to win the NBA Finals next year sit at +1800, trailing the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Clippers in addition to the aforementioned teams. In all fairness, Miami narrowly snuck into the postseason as a No. 8 seed.

Regardless, they likely feel disrespected by those odds since they are currently in the NBA Finals.

As of this story's publication, the Nuggets hold a 2-1 series lead over the Heat. Game 4 in Miami is a must-win affair for the Heat as they try to keep pace with Denver. If Miami is able to upset the Nuggets in the NBA Finals, it will cause people to question Denver's future.

But if Denver gets the job done, there will be no shortage of discussion about a budding dynasty.