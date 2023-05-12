Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Words cannot describe how good Nikola Jokic has been in the NBA Playoffs for the Denver Nuggets. The two-time league MVP had a historic 53-point night in Game 4 of this series and in Game 6 on Thursday night, Jokic recorded a 32-point triple-double to push the Nuggets into the Western Conference Finals.

Jokic had some brilliant games in this series and his averages against Phoenix in the Western Conference Semifinals are jaw-dropping. In fact, the Nuggets’ star made NBA history with what he did against the Suns in this playoff series.

Averaging 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game, Jokic became just the third player in league history to average a 30-point triple-double in a single series, joining the likes of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, per NBA History.

Only 3 players in NBA history have averaged a 30+ point triple-double in a Playoff series. LeBron James – 2017 NBA Finals

33.6 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST Russell Westbrook – 2017 WC First Round

37.4 PTS, 11.6 REB, 10.8 AST Nikola Jokic – 2023 WC Semifinals

34.5 PTS, 13.2 REB, 10.3… pic.twitter.com/8Ly8lkbu2W — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 12, 2023

Westbrook’s performances came against the Houston Rockets in the first-round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs while he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. They lost this series to Houston in five games. James’ performances came against the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals while he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. They lost this series to Golden State in five games.

Just the third player in league history to achieve such a feat, Jokic is the only player on this list to actually win the series in which he averaged a triple-double. This was not the only history that Denver’s MVP made on Thursday night though.

Recording 32 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the Nuggets’ Game 6 victory, Jokic recorded his third triple-double of the series, joining Russell Westbrook (2017), Jason Kidd (2002), Magic Johnson (1982), Wilt Chamberlain (1967) and Oscar Robertson (1963) as the only players in league history with at least three triple-doubles in a single playoff series.

Back in the Western Conference Finals for the second time since 2020, the Nuggets have one thing and only one thing on their minds right now: Win a championship.

The 1-seed in the West is rolling right now and they are halfway to achieving their goal in the playoffs. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets now sit and wait in the Western Conference Finals, as they will play the winner of the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference Semifinals series with a ticket to the NBA Finals on the line.