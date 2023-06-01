A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Right now, the Denver Nuggets are locked in on a solitary goal, and that’s winning their first-ever NBA title. They’ve done a marvelous job thus far in getting to the NBA Finals, but at this point, all their hard work will be put to waste if they fail to defeat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in what should be an epic series.

For his part, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone knows that they have a gargantuan task ahead. However, the veteran shot-caller remains unfazed as they head into what is going to be the toughest test Denver has ever faced:

“That’s the one thing that motivates everyone of us, is that we have yet to win a championship,” Malon said. “… It’s gonna be the hardest challenge that any us have faced in their NBA careers.”

After Malone delivered his compelling motivational speech, the camera panned to a shot of Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic listening in from beside the stage. Apparently, the former back-to-back MVP was impressed by his coach’s message:

That’s hilarious. Jokic did seem like he was joking around, and it looks like he was in total agreement with everything his coach said. It’s not as if Jokic was delivering a sarcastic round of applause, but it still doesn’t make the moment any less funny.

Be that as it may, it’s going to be all business for Malone, Jokic, and the rest of the Nuggets when they hit the court against the Heat in Game 1 on Thursday night. This contest will be integral for both sides in terms of setting the tone in this series. We should be in for a good one.