Nuggets star and former two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was likened by former Coach of the Year George Karl to Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

Watching Nikola Jokic play basketball is truly an experience. In an era where fancy moves and dribble combos go viral, the Denver Nuggets superstar plays the game in the most basic way possible. His moves are not always eye-popping, but they're efficient and they work almost every time. It's always a treat watching the two-time MVP go to work.

Former Nuggets head coach and ex-Coach of the Year George Karl noted Jokic's adherence to the basics. In a post on X, Karl likened Nikola Jokic's play to another former MVP: San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan. That's a crazy high compliment, and what's crazier is that Jokic has completely earned that comparison.

“The Truth is that we’ve never really seen a unicorn like Jokic before. But the best comp for him is Tim Duncan. Complete and utter Greatness. 💪🏼”

At first glance, the comparison might fall a bit flat. The two play nothing alike: they're both prolific post players, but Duncan's passing isn't on par with Jokic's, while the Nuggets star's defense pales in comparison to the Spurs legend. However, both players rely on fundamentals to do their damage. Watch Jokic work on offense, and you will barely see him take an extra dribble. He gets to his spot and takes his shot or passes from there.

The Nuggets haven't been as dominant as they were last season during their championship year. Part of that is due to other surprise powerhouses rising up in the West, but they've also had some bad games over the course of the young season. One player has remained constant, though: Jokic. No matter what happens, we're sure that absolutely no one wants to see this team in the playoffs.