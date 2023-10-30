Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren got his first look at Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on Sunday. Jokic got the better of the matchup, finishing with 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and a 128-95 win. Holmgren didn't do too bad himself though with 19 points and four rebounds. After the game though, Jokic had a piece of advice for the budding Thunder star as per Bennett Durando of The Devner Post.

“He's a really talented guy, but this is his first year. He's still learning everyting; the game, how quick it is, where is (he at) an advantage, where is (he at ) a disadvantage,” Jokic said. “I think he needs experience. I think he needs to be a little bit fatter, to be honest. But yes, he has a talent that is unique.”

The matchup between the Nuggets and the Thunder is certainly going to be one to watch in the future to see the battle of the big men between Nikola Jokic and Chet Holmgren. Jokic is arguably the best player in the league and Holmgren is just getting his career started.

Holmgren has already shown though why the Thunder are very high on him. Through the Thunder's first two games of the season, he's been averaging 13.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.5 blocked shots with splits of 56.3 percent shooting from the field, 71.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 57.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Thunder are hoping Holmgren can form a top duo alongside MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.