After an impressive 2-0 start to the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder came crashing back down to earth on Sunday with a 128-95 home loss to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. The game marked the first matchup between Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren and the Nuggets' reigning MVP center Nikola Jokic, and Holmgren relatively held his own in the matchup despite the big loss.

After the game, Holmgren spoke on what he learned from playing against whom most would consider to be the best player in the NBA.

“I personally have to be better,” said Holmgren, per Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder. “Obviously, he’s a great player, you can shrug it off, ‘2 time MVP player.’ But you gotta take it to heart and figure out what you can do to be better.”

Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 19 points in the loss on Sunday. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic scored 28 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out five assists in the Denver win.

Holmgren figures to be a huge part of a Thunder young core that features himself, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams. The former Gonzaga big man was selected by the Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft; however, he was forced to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season with an injury.

If the early 2023-24 results are any indication, however, Holmgren is still chugging right along in his NBA progression, boasting a unique skillset that features his 7'1” frame and a feathery outside shooting touch.

The Thunder will look to get back in the win column on Monday against the Detroit Pistons.