Many eyebrows were raised when the Denver Nuggets decided to allocate their limited offseason funds to signing Russell Westbrook to a two-year deal worth the veteran's minimum. Westbrook's stock was at an all-time low in the aftermath of a dreadful run of games in the playoffs which saw him shoot 26 percent from the field across six games. But the Nuggets clearly saw value in bringing Westbrook in — value that stretches way beyond his contributions on the basketball court.

In particular, with Jamal Murray heading into the prime years of his career (he's 27 years old, turning 28 in February), Westbrook and the Nuggets intend to bring out the best in their star guard. And part of this process involves Westbrook pushing Murray to be the very best version of himself in practice.

“It’s my job to push [Jamal Murray] every night to be the best that he can be. He’s an unbelievable player, and he still has so much room to get better in a lot of areas. I’m grateful to be able to be here and help him along that journey,” Westbrook said, per Robert Zeglinski of USA Today.

Westbrook's teammates have done nothing but speak highly of him; he is a guy who gives it his all, whether it's in official games or it's in practice. The veteran guard has been a consummate professional all his life, and it's leaving an imprint on a Nuggets locker room that's in need of a spark after the departure of another valuable contributor to their 2023 championship roster, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Given how much the Nuggets have invested in their core four of Murray, Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr., they will need Murray to reach another level, especially after he came up short and struggled in multiple games during Denver's second-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thus, if Westbrook fulfills his role as Murray's mentor, then it will already be a job well done for the former MVP.

Russell Westbrook is already leaving a lasting impact on Jamal Murray, Nuggets

It hasn't even been three months since the Nuggets finalized the signing of Russell Westbrook, but the future Hall of Famer is already leaving his mark on the team. His energy is infectious, and his veteran experience is allowing him to become a teacher to those who are just getting their feet wet in the NBA.

Jamal Murray is already feeling Westbrook's energy rub off on him; the Nuggets star guard is even having to process the realization that he's playing with someone who has been among the best players in the league since he burst onto the scene with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the early 2010s.

“I grew up watching [Westbrook]. To look at Russ is like, ‘Oh, damn… that’s Russ.’ Every time he’s in the gym, he lifts not just me but everybody’s spirit and awareness,” Murray said. “Russ brings his own energy whether you’re with him or not. That’s the best part… he goes, works and tries to lead by example.”