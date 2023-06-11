Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green couldn't hide his surprise over the playmaking that Jamal Murray has been showing with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

Murray is on a historic run with the Nuggets against the Miami Heat, having now recorded at least 10 assists in the first four games of the NBA Finals. He's actually the first one to do so in league history, and no other player even has three straight. Even better, in Game 4, he tallied the third-most assists (12) without a turnover since individual TOs were tracked in 1977-78, putting him just behind Robert Reid (17) and Magic Johnson (12).

Speaking on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors vet heaped praise on Murray and admitted his surprise over what the Nuggets guard is doing. According to Green, he didn't know that Murray had that elite playmaking skills in him.

“I've played against Jamal Murray … I did not know Jamal Murray had in his bag to go 10 assists in a row in four NBA Finals games. And to do it within the offense, to do it with making simple plays,” Green shared as he expressed his awe on how the Blue Arrow finds his teammates .

To be fair to Draymond Green, Jamal Murray absolutely elevated his game in the NBA Finals. Throughout their 2023 playoffs run in the Western Conference, Murray didn't even dish out double-digit assists, as he averaged just 6.1 dimes in 15 games from the first round up until the conference finals.

Now in the NBA Finals, Murray is averaging 10.5 dimes on top of 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal.

Murray definitely deserves all the praise he's getting. Not only has he proven that he's more than just a scorer, but he has also shut down all the critics questioning whether he has what it takes to win at the highest level.