The Denver Nuggets will meet the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Crypto. It's a Western Conference Quarterfinals rematch as we share our NBA odds series and make a Nuggets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Nuggets are coming off a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off a narrow home loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 113-79. However, the Nuggets have dominated the series recently. The Nuggets eliminated the Lakers in five games in last season's quarterfinals. Additionally, they swept the regular-season series. The Nuggets are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Lakers, including 3-2 over the last five games at Crypto. Furthermore, they won by an average of nine points at Crypto last season.

Here are the Nuggets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Lakers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +158

Los Angeles Lakers: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, ALT, and Sportsnet LA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets are still shooting the ball efficiently, ranking 11th from the field, including sixth from the triples. Additionally, they have been great on the boards, ranking fifth in rebounds. Denver continues to spread the rock well, ranking second in assists, and has been careful with the basketball, ranking 13th in turnovers. However, the Nuggets could perform better on the defensive rim, as they rank just 20th in blocked shots. Free throws have also been an issue, as the Nuggets rank 21st at the charity stripe.

If Jokic does not play, the Nuggets must rely on others to carry the load. So far, Michael Porter Jr. has been the second-best player on the team, as he seems to be ready to take the next step. Jamal Murray has taken a small step back but remains efficient. In recent memory, he has been the guy who has hurt the Lakers the most with his crisp shooting. Christian Braun has been solid for Denver. Likewise, Russell Westbrook has come through in spurts.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and take the momentum away from the Lakers early. Then, they must prevent Davis and James from dominating while also stopping the shooters.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Life has been good for the Lakers this season. However, they stumbled on Thursday as they suffered their first loss. It was a game they should have won, but Anthony Davis missed critical shots at the charity stripe at the end, giving the Magic some life.

The offense has remained exceptional. Despite the loss to the Magic, the Lakers still rank fifth in field-goal shooting percentage, including 11th from beyond the arc. Davis and LeBron James struggled at the charity stripe, but the purple and gold still are 14th in free-throw shooting percentage. One area the Lakers have struggled in has been on the boards. Unfortunately, they are just 27th in rebounds. But they have played clean basketball this season, ranking only fifth in turnovers. The defensive rim has been tough, as the Lakers are just 23rd in blocked shots.

While everyone talks about Davis and James, rookie Dalton Knecht is quickly making a name for himself. Amazingly, he went off for 37 points earlier this week against the Utah Jazz, going 12 for 16 from the field and 9 for 12 from the triples, tying the rookie record. Knecht followed this up on Thursday by adding 17 points while shooting 7 for 14 from the field, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. It seems as if the Lakers finally have their long-awaited deep threat from the triples. But the Lakers need more from Austin Reaves, who has been inconsistent this season.

The Lakers will cover the spread if James and Davis can make their free throws and avoid giving the game away. Then, Knecht and Reaves must make an impact.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets come into the weekend with a 5-7-1 mark against the spread, while the Lakers are 7-8 against the odds. Moreover, the Nuggets are 2-4 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 5-3 against the odds at home. The Nuggets will be playing on no rest, while the Lakers have an extra day to prepare and don't have to leave Los Angeles. Significantly, the Nuggets are 1-2 with a rest disadvantage and 1-1 with no rest. The Lakers are 2-3 with a rest advantage.

The main takeaway is the glaring absence of Jokic. Can the Nuggets beat the Lakers without him? I don't think so. I have the Lakers avenging their loss and covering the spread at home.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -4 (-112)