ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Nuggets are on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nuggets-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Mavericks Odds

Denver Nuggets: -4 (-114)

Moneyline: -190

Dallas Mavericks: +4 (-106)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/9:30 PM PT

TV: TNT, TruTV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets have won four of their last five games. This includes their last three games. In those five games, the Nuggets have played extremely well on defense. They are allowing just 107.6 points per game. Along with that, they are holding opponents to just 42.1 percent shooting from the field. In their last game, the Nuggets held the Mavericks to 101 points, and 41.2 percent shooting from the field. In fact, Denver allowed only 12 points in the fourth quarter, and 40 points the entire second half. If Denver can continue to play as they have been, they are going to win this game.

The Nuggets Do a pretty good job scoring the basketball. They put up 120.4 points per game, which is the third-highest in the NBA. Denver is second in the NBA in field goal percentage, third in three-ponit percentage, second in free throws attempted per game, and they lead the league in assists. A big part of this is the work of Nikola Jokic. He is third in the NBA in points per game, second in rebounds, and second in assists. Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA, and the Nuggets will need him to keep that up Tuesday night.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Denver plays some great offense, but they are lacking on the defensive side of the floor on the season as a whole. The Nuggets allow 116.1 points per game, which is the eighth-most in the NBA. This is because the Nuggets play at a fast pace and allow teams to shoot the ball the third-most shots per game. Kyrie Irving had his injury status improve, but Luka Doncic remains out. With Kyrie getting ready to suit up, the Mavericks should play much better than they did over the weekend against the Nuggets. If they can put up some points in this game, Dallas will have a good chance to win.

Dallas is 10th in the NBA in points per game. Along with that, the Mavericks rank sixth in field goal percentage, and eighth in three-point percentage. The Mavericks also do a great job getting to the charity stripe. Dallas has to take advantage of the Nuggets lack of defense Tuesday night. When the Mavericks get to 115 points this season, they are 16-6. Getting to 115 points is very important for Dallas, and they have a great chance to do that in this game, especially if Irving is active.

Final Nuggets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game to call. It will come down to whether or not Kyrie Irving is active, though. Even if he is, it is not easy to play with a hurt back. Because of that, I do like the Nuggets to win this game. I will take Denver to win straight up.

Final Nuggets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Nuggets ML (-190)