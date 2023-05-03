Reign and Angel City meet in USA’s NWSL Challenge Cup! Catch the NWSL odds series here, featuring our Reign-Angel City prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

After six official games played, Reign FC is on a good spell, securing only one loss in its opening game. In the last five matches, Reign FC got wins over Gotham, San Diego Wave, and Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL as well as a 2-0 win against today’s visitors in the Challenge Cup. Reign secured a 2-2 draw last timeout against Racing Louisville.

Angel City FC comes with three losses and two draws in the last six games. In their latest match, they drew 3-3 against Portland Thorns. Angel City is looking to find its first win against Reign FC, who has defeated them five times in their head-to-head battles.

Here are the Reign-Angel City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

USL Odds: Reign-Angel City Odds

OL Reign: -420

Angel City FC: +900

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -215

Under 2.5 Goals: +174

How to Watch Reign vs. Angel City

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: NWSLSoccer.com, Paramount+

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why Reign Can Beat Angel City

Reign FC, currently sitting in first place in the West Division of the NWSL Challenge Cup, will be looking for an important home win.

In the last five official matches, Reign FC has won four games and drew the other one match. Reign got crucial wins over NJ/NY Gotham, Sand Diego Wave, Angele City, and Chicago Red Stars. In those stretches of games, the Bold has scored 12 goals, surrendered four, and got three clean sheets.

Reign FC has been a bit aggressive early this season, securing just one loss so far. Reign will be looking to add another silverware for the club as they dominate this tourney. OL Reign has won the NWSL Shield and Women’s Cup last year. They are looking to get their first Challenge Cup this time.

Although they have just played six official matches, Reign FC remains a solid team. Reign FC is dominant as bookies and analysts see. They have quality on the pitch, such as making 13.0 total shots and 3.0 corner kicks per game while also making 16.4 tackles, 12.6 interceptions, and 15.2 clearances. Jessica Fishlock and Bethany Balcer are looking to add to their three-goal tallies. Six different players have one assist for the club. Phallon Tullis-Joyce has secured two clean sheets so far.

There are no reported injuries for Laura Harvey’s squad. Reign hopes that it remains undefeated on home soil, where they have scored six goals.

Why Angel City Can Beat Reign

Angel City Legion FC sits in ninth place in the NWSL league table and will be looking to improve its position with a win. Angel City is on a bad spell, failing to get a win in their last four matches.

Angel City enjoyed a high-scoring game against Portland Thorns in Providence Park. Alyssa Thompson opened the scoring for the game, equalized by Hina Sugita. Morgan Weaver got one back for the Thorns but Natalia Kuikka’s own goal got the game to 2-2. Julie Ertz looked like they got the win after scoring at the 79th mark, but Bella Bixby’s 97th-minute equalizer ended the match in a draw.

After six games played, the statistics show that Angel City Legion FC has scored eight goals and claimed one victory. In their last five meetings, Angel City Legion FC has yet to secure a victory. Reign has scored 11 goals in those matches and kept one clean sheet, while the Angels have only found the back of the net four times.

Angel City Legion FC had one win and one draw in their last two away games. Their win against Orlando Pride showed that the Angels had 56% ball possession. They have also made 14 total shots, six corner kicks, and 74% passing accuracy. Claire Emslie and Katlyn Johnson were on the scoresheet for Angel City.

Angel City will be looking to add another win to their 1-1-0 away record. There are no reported injuries for Freya Coombe’s squad.

Alyssa Thompson and Katlyn Johnson lead the team with two goals each. Five other players have one assist each.

Final Reign-Angel City Prediction & Pick

It’s too early to tell that Reign City is the better squad than Angel City, but their head-to-head record and good start this season might see them capture the win here, especially in a home game. Back the hosts to get ahead of the visitors.

Final Reign-Angel City Prediction & Pick: OL Reign (-420), Over 2.5 goals (-215)