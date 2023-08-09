Stakes are high as the Goths and the Pride duke for their final Challenge Cup match! It’s time to check our NWSL Challenge Cup odds series, starring our NJ NY Gotham-Orlando Pride prediction, pick, and how to watch guide.

The Bats are currently in second-place at the East Division, one point and one game behind North Carolina Courage. This is a must-win game for the Goths in order to advance to the knockout stage.

The Pride currently has a 0-1-4 record at their section and has been eliminated in the competition. Despite this, Orlando will try to make this a hard-fought battle at the Red Bull Arena.

Here are the NJ NY Gotham-Orlando Pride soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NWSL Challenge Cup Odds: NJ NY Gotham-Orlando Pride Odds

NJ NY Gotham FC: -460

Orlando Pride: +1100

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -154

Under 2.5 Goals: +116

How to Watch NJ NY Gotham vs. Orlando Pride

TV: TSN+

Stream: Paramount+, NWSLsoccer.com

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why NJ NY Gotham Can Beat Orlando Pride

Gotham FC is set to host the Orlando Pride in a must-win match on Wednesday. The team is currently in second place in the Eastern Division with 10 points, and they need a victory to advance to the Knockout Round.

The Goths coming off an impressive 2-0 win over the North Carolina Courage. Katie Stengel and McCall Zerboni scored the goals for Gotham FC, and Abby Smith recorded her ninth shutout in Challenge Cup history.

The Bats have been dominant at home in the Challenge Cup this season, winning both of their matches by shutout. The team has only conceded five goals at home in all competitions this season, the fewest of any NWSL team.

In the NWSL, Gotham FC is currently in third place with 25 points. They are only two points behind North Carolina Courage FC and Portland Thorns FC, who are in first and second place, respectively.

A victory for Gotham FC over Orlando would propel them to 13 points, securing the East Division title and a place in the semifinals. A tie would favor North Carolina Courage FC due to the goal differential tiebreaker. A loss for Gotham FC would end their season.

The East Division winner will face the Central Division champion, Kansas City Current, in the semifinals. If Gotham FC wins by a margin of seven goals or more against Orlando, they will secure the No. 2 seed. Otherwise, Kansas City Current will claim the higher seed position.

Gotham FC will need to rely on their offensive firepower to win the match. Midge Purce has scored three goals against Orlando in the last two seasons, and Lynn Williams has two goals in the Challenge Cup.

Why Orlando Pride Can Beat NJ NY Gotham

The Orlando Pride will play their final UKG Challenge Cup match on Wednesday against Gotham FC. The Pride have already been eliminated from advancing to the next round, but they are looking to finish the tournament on a high note and take some momentum into the regular season.

In their previous match against the Washington Spirit, the Pride had a significant expected goals advantage (1.93 to 0.34), but they still lost 1-0. This was the first time in NWSL history that a team had lost a Challenge Cup match while having at least a 1.0 xG advantage. The Pride had 56.3% possession, 25 shots, and 7 shots on goal, but they were unable to find the back of the net. Mariana Speckmaier scored the winning goal for the Spirit in extra time.

The Pride have only won one point in five Challenge Cup matches, and they have conceded 14 goals. Ally Watt has scored four goals for the Pride, while Tori Hansen and Megan Montefusco have each scored one goal. The Pride will face Gotham FC for the fourth time this season, and they will be looking to avenge their 3-1 loss in the previous meeting.

The Pride will need a complete team effort if they want to beat Gotham FC. Messiah Bright led the team with two shots on target against Washington, and she will need to continue to be a threat in the attack. Viviana Villacorta had 100% passing accuracy in the previous match, and she will need to control the midfield against Gotham FC.

After the match against Gotham FC, the Pride will take a break before returning to the NWSL regular season. The Pride are currently in eighth place in the standings, but they are only two points behind San Diego Wave for the final playoff spot. The Pride will host Chicago Red Stars in their next match.

Final NJ NY Gotham-Orlando Pride Prediction & Pick

The difference in quality of the players and on the pitch is evident in the previous face-offs between the teams. As what other bookmakers, analysts, and viewers mark on their prediction and pick for the Gotham-Pride game, a win is guaranteed for the New Jersey-New York team.

Final NJ NY Gotham-Orlando Pride Prediction & Pick: NJ NY Gotham (-460), Over 2.5 goals (-154)