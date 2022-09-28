Bryan Alvaerz reacts to NXT’s Chase U take a shot at Dave Meltzer

NXT’s Andre Chase of Chase U really doesn’t like a certain wrestling journalist. Though he didn’t explicitly call him out by name – at least by his full name – during a promo “pep rally” segment on NXT to hype up his match with Von Wagner, when a journalist named “Dave” asked about the forthcoming match, Chase went off on the unseen asker, as transcribed by ITR Wrestling.

“Who the f*** have you ever beat Dave?” Chase asked. “Do you think that was a five-star question? How many times have you ever made it? Have you ever been in a g****** ring? Every time I punch Von Wagner I’m gonna think of your stupid, smug face! Now that is a teachable moment.”

Oh snap, five stars? The name Dave? Did Shawn Michaels and the NXT creative team just take a shot at Dave Meltzer via the “The only competitor in the industry with a PhD in Sports Entertainment?” Meltzer’s The Wrestling Observer partner Bryan Alvarez sure seems to think so, as he detailed on Twitter.

Died at Andre Chase cutting a promo on DAVE — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 28, 2022

“Died at Andre Chase cutting a promo on DAVE” – geez Alvarez, you have to host a podcast with Meltzer, the least you can do is pretend to go to bat for the guy.

Did the promo work? Only time will tell; Chase lost his first match against Wagner in 4:10, according to Cagematch, and that match wasn’t exactly close. Still, Chase got his students’ section fired up, got his partners, Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail, stoked, and got his name in the headlines for taking a shot at Meltzer. All things considered, a very successful heel promo indeed.