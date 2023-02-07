After weeks and weeks of anticipation, Becky Lynch and Bayley were finally afforded a chance to go toe-to-toe in a steel cage on RAW for the entire WWE Universe to see.

Expecting a one-on-one match following a backstage beatdown on Dakota Kai on the previous edition of RAW, Lynch did find herself in a match against Bayley without any outside interference and even worked a pretty good match centered around the duo attempting to climb out of the steel cage… for a time. That’s right, after knocking Bayley down and seeing her way out, who but IYO SKY and Kai emerged from the back to uneven the score, with the “Genius of the Sky” scaling the cage for a fight and her multi-colored hair buddy throwing her boss a crutch to help get the job done.

Fortunately, before things could skew too far away from Lynch’s direction who but Lita emerged to even the score, hitting SKY, then Kai, then SKY once more, laying out the former NXT Champ with the finisher she shares with her former boyfriend, Matt Hardy.

This opening was all Lynch needed to secure the W, and after weeks of anticipation and an out-of-bounds comment on why Seth Rollins married her in the first place, “The Man” went over but not by climbing the cage. No, Lynch hit the Man-handle Slam, laid out over Bayley, and finally put her feud with Damage CTRL behind her… right? I mean, with Bayley heading back to NXT for a very special edition of Ding Dong, Hello! with Toxic Attraction, certainly she has other plans than to wrestle Lynch for the 85th time.