Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on April 18, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – April 18, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on April 18, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Red Herring Warning: There is a huge red herring here, and I apologize in advance for cutting out the fun. There are no movie or fairy tale-related answers in today’s Connections.
Yellow Category: All words in this category are things that you will be able to see outside. Most likely, you would be able to find all these within walking distance of your apartment.
Green Category: The words in the Green Category are all verbs that someone who has a goal might do.
Blue Category: These are all words that are mainly used when you’re measuring something.
Purple Category: The words in today’s Purple Category all come after a certain word. Paired with this word, they form together terms that should be familiar. Although, this category requires the most niche knowledge out of all of today’s categories, so if you can’t figure it out, go do the other ones first.
NYT Connections Answers Today – April 18, 2024
Yellow Category: Sidewalk Sights
- Curb, Grate, Gutter, Manhole
Green Category: Have in Mind
- Aim, Intend, Mean, Plan
Blue Category: Unit Abbreviations
- Cal, Gal, In, Oz
Purple Category: Golden ___
- Fleece, Girls, Parachute, Rule
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
