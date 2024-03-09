Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 9, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 9, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 9, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category are actions that someone (or something) hungry would probably make. Familiarity with figures of speech will also be helpful here.
Green Category: You’d probably encounter these words when walking around at an academic institution, or talking to the people who go there.
Blue Category: Think big! The words in this category may not seem like they are related at first, but once you discover the common link, you’ll find that they share an all-encompassing meaning.
Purple Category: Today’s Purple Category is the type of words that come after a certain word. The difficulty in this category comes from the fact that the shared prefix word has more than one meaning.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 9, 2024
Yellow Category: Eat Voraciously
- Down, Inhale, Scarf, Wolf
Green Category: Areas of Academic Focus
- Concentration, Degree, Major, Minor
Blue Category: Universal
- Blanket, Broad, General, Sweeping
Purple Category: Space ___
- Bar, Cadet, Heater, Station
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
