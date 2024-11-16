ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Oakland hasn't had an excellent start to the year after beginning their season with matchups against Illinois and Boise State, and it won't get any easier when they visit Allen Fieldhouse to take on Kansas. The Bears have been having trouble scoring points, failing to record 100 points overall in their last two games, while Kansas is a flawless 3-0 with a much more challenging schedule. Oakland has made this trip twice in the 2000s, losing by 43 and 30. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oakland-Kansas prediction and pick.

When they upset Kentucky, Oakland was the darlings of the tournament's First Round in 2024. Jack Gohlke took the sports world by storm when he drained ten three-pointers in the win, but their run ended abruptly in the following game against NC State. It wouldn't be easy to overcome the hype of that win entering this season, and they've shown that by dropping disappointing efforts to Boise State and Illinois. The loss of Gohlke is likely one of the more significant reasons, but Trey Townsend, their leader in points, rebounds, and assists last season, has also transferred to Arizona.

Kansas started their non-conference schedule with no fears as they scheduled North Carolina and Michigan State. The Jayhawks took care of business at home against Howard in the season opener but had a more challenging test at Allen when North Carolina came to town. The oddsmakers made them eight-point favorites, but they escaped with a 92-89 victory. Their trip to East Lansing to battle Michigan State went a bit smoother, as they won by eight points as six-point favorites.

Here are the Oakland-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oakland-Kansas Odds

Oakland: +27 (-110)

Moneyline:

Kansas: -27 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oakland vs. Kansas

Time: 6 PM ET / 3 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oakland Will Cover The Spread/Win

After a couple of challenging games to start the season, Oakland has one of the worst offenses in the nation, but they could find some success against Kansas. It's hard to judge the Jayhawks' defense after they chose to face the Spartans and Tar Heels in two of their first three games. However, the statistics don't lie, and Kansas ranks 209th in points allowed per game. Oakland's defense also hasn't been terrible, allowing just 68.3 points per game, over six points lower than the nation's average. Can the Bears keep this game close enough to cover the spread?

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas has an elite offense this season, as judged by their performances against some of the nation's top teams. It's hard to measure national rankings this time of year, as some teams are beating up on inferior opponents and inflating the stat lines. That is why the Jayhawks rank 86th in the nation with 85.3 points per game. However, adjusting for the strength of the schedule tells us a lot about their position.

Final Oakland-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas will be happy to return home and get a game against some inferior competition after the North Carolina and Michigan State matchups. It would be best to worry about a potential letdown spot for the Jayhawks, but the Bears may not score enough for it to matter. Take Kansas to finish the job at home against their easiest matchup this year.

Final Oakland-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -27 (-110)