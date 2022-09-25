OC Ken Dorsey absolutely loses his mind in press box as time runs out on Bills vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins was quite a chaotic game.

Even after struggling to have their way on offense for much of the game, the Bills caught a break in the late stages of the fourth quarter. The reigning AFC East champions were gifted two points for a safety after Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead’s punt hit Trent Sherfield in the end zone.

The Bills’ mindset on offense shifted from needing a touchdown to now being in need of a mere field goal to escape with a win in the contest. However, the Bills picked up just two first downs on their final drive of the divisional showdown. In the end, the clock ran out on Buffalo after it failed to spike the ball following Isaiah McKenzie’s 12-yard reception.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was livid after seeing just what transpired in the final seconds of the contest.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

After having its way on offense in the wins over the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, the Bills offense put together three scoring drives against the Dolphins and found the end zone on two of its four total trips to the red zone.

As it stands, the Bills are now looking up at the undefeated Dolphins in the AFC East standings. Next up for Buffalo will be a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.