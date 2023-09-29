Following the tragedy of OceanGate's Titan submersible, netizens made rumors about a Titan submersible movie directed by James Cameron who directed the acclaimed “Titanic” film. He debunked this later on calling it “offensive” which led fans away from the possibility of there ever being one. However, based on recent reports, OceanGate's Titan submersible is now in the works as WGA strikes have come to a close.

The tragedy took place in June 2023 when a group of elites decided to venture into the depths but vanished on June 18 which led to a widespread search. The passengers included OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush, and four others. Wreckage from the Titan was later found near the area where the infamous Titanic sank.

Days after not finding the submersible, MindRiot Entertainment was quick to lock in production for a docuseries that centers around The Titan, according to a report from Deadline. The docuseries is to be called “Salvaged” which the future film that is to be co-produced by E. Brian Dobbins known for the horror-comedy movie “The Blackening” and the hit TV series “Black-ish.”

MindRiot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey are the writers for the upcoming film that will encompass the events that transpired before, during, and after the Titan tragedy. “The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” said Keasey to Deadline. “Our film will not only honor all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

Though there aren't that many details surrounding the upcoming film and docuseries, netizens only hope that they bring truth toward the story as well as the perspectives of the Titan passengers inside. It was a terrible tragedy and people can only hope that it isn't romanticized or overdramatized in respects to the dark event.