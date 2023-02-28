Octopath Traveler II is out and we have seen great reviews on how the 2D-HD game plays out. With eight different journeys to choose from, it may get a little tricky as to how you can accomplish each and unfold the mysteries in the game. In this Octopath Traveler II Guide, we’ll talk about how you can finish Partitio’s chapter 1 in the game.

Who is Partitio Yellowil?

This playable character’s name is Partitio Yellowil, and you are a merchant. Your journey begins in the vast wastes of the Wildlands. After witnessing the rise and fall of the pioneer town you call home, you set your gaze upon the horizon. With dreams of bringing prosperity to all, you embark on a journey with only the scent of commerce to guide you. “I’ll be back once I eliminate that devil called poverty from the world!” You have the Ability “Purchase” where you can obtain items from townspeople.

Introduction

In this Octopath Traveler II Guide to Partitio’s Chapter 1, the tale begins with a flashback to 16 years ago when Oresrush was established. After Papp and Roque’s business discussion, players get to control an 8-year-old Partitio. Although Partitio is too young to engage in battles, he can utilize his daytime action called Purchase. This action enables players to converse with non-playable characters (NPCs) and obtain a list of their wares, which include cost-effective food items for HP and SP restoration, typical consumables like Healing Grapes and Inspiriting Plums, equipment like bows and helmets, and valuable items that players can sell to merchants.

At the start, players have 1,000 leaves and must purchase a dubious silver nugget from a character in town with a green dialogue balloon that sells for 150 leaves. You can also buy other items from the townspeople and still have enough to purchase the nugget. However, Papp and Roque have nothing to sell. Once the silver nugget is purchased, return to Papp to continue the story.

8 Years Later

In Partitio’s story, players are taken back to a moment 16 years ago when Oresrush was first established. They control Partitio at the age of 8 after a conversation between Papp and Roque. Although too young to fight, Partitio can use his daytime action, Purchase, to speak with NPCs and purchase various items such as food, healing items, equipment, and valuable items.

Later on, you regain control of Partitio as Oresrush reaches new heights of prosperity. Partitio needs to climb up to the house on the hill to speak with Papp, but there are plenty of things to do in town before that. This is an opportunity for players to learn the advantages and disadvantages of using the Purchase action. They may find items that are cheaper than the store price, but they can also buy sellable items that end up costing them more.

Partitio’s previous Purchase pays off as you can sell the Silver Nugget you bought for 150 leaves at a sale price of 2,000 leaves. After speaking to Papp, players learn about Partitio’s nighttime action, Hire. This action allows players to hire NPCs for combat by paying them a fee. The NPCs have different levels – the higher the level, the higher the required fee. You should avoid spending too much on hiring NPCs since they won’t stay after the next time skip. Once they hire someone, they can enter the Silver Mine through the east town exit.

How to Fight with Partitio

The Silver Mine is a combat zone that provides an opportunity to explain Partitio’s combat mechanics. Partitio prefers to use polearms and bows, and his Merchant Job offers unique abilities that provide some variety and perks that other classes don’t have. Arrow of Fortune is a starting skill that inflicts extra damage and gives Partitio bonus Job Points based on the enemy’s damage taken. Rest is a free ability that replenishes some HP and SP, or more with Boost levels. One noteworthy skill is Hired Help, which can summon different allies to buff the party or deal weapon damage to enemies for a price in leaves rather than SP. Business Partners is Partitio’s Talent, which grants the party bonuses when interacting with merchants but has no impact on combat. Partitio is a decent starting character, but players must have a lot of money to use his best skills. To use an NPC follower in combat, players must summon them, and the NPC will act immediately and then stay in combat for around 3 turns. Partitio can only have one NPC follower at a time, and summoning NPCs cannot be boosted. Partitio’s Latent Power, Hoot and Holler, increases his Boost stock to 5, allowing him to spend 10 Boost in 4 turns without using items or skills. Another Merchant skill lets Partitio donate his Boost to other party members.

The Silver Mine

The Silver Mine is a relatively short combat area, and players can reach the end quickly without encountering any random battles. However, those who take their time should know that the Wild Mole 1 is weak against both polearms and bows, while the Egglings can only be defeated using polearms.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s a Healing Grape located in a chest on the level above where Partitio begins, but aside from that, there are no other items to be found in this area. Once players reach the top, they will trigger a cutscene where Partitio speaks with a man named Giff and subsequently engages in battle against his Thugs. Fortunately, these Thugs are also weak against polearms and bows, making it a relatively easy win even if Partitio is still at level 1.

Present Day

The story fast-forwards to the present day, where Oresrush is in a state of decline and Partitio’s father Papp is unwell. The main objective is to acquire medicine for Papp, although there are other tasks to complete in the town. You start by investigating the left office inside the house, where they can obtain a Light Coin Pouch from a chest and purchase a Hairbrush from Papp for 100 leaves and sell it for 150.

Afterward, players can use the stairs to the left of the inn, traverse the balcony, and take the concealed staircase above the provisioner to reach a chest with a Light Nut. The locals have new items for sale, but they are expensive, so try to avoid buying them unless it’s essential for the journey. The Tavern Assistant has an Empowering Earring for sale, and the tavern’s Apothecary sells the Medicine Papp requires for 100 leaves. You can earn more money by defeating monsters in the initial area of the Silver Mine.

Players can also explore the Foundry area at the back of the town and buy items from the NPCs there, but it might be better to wait until later in the game to do so. After obtaining the Medicine, players will watch a cutscene before returning to Papp. After discussing the situation, Partitio decides to confront Giff and his henchmen.

When players regain control, they can employ one of Partitio’s companions at a significant discount: 50 leaves for a level 1 follower or 100 leaves for a level 2. Players can hire NPCs elsewhere in town, but their prices are much higher.

The Abandoned Silver Mine

Since the last visit, the mine has been struggling, but it has also grown in size and offers more treasures to discover. Players can find the first chest containing 500 leaves near the save point.

Once they climb the final ramp, players will notice a ladder on the left that leads to a chest containing a Light Soulstone. After crossing the bridge, players should walk down the ramp on the other side to find another chest with an Inspiriting Plum. Finally, players should head towards Giff’s Manse to complete the area.

Giff’s Manse

When players revisit the Abandoned Silver Mine, they’ll encounter the same enemies as before, but the Manse features some new foes to defeat. Thug 1 reappears, and players will also face Thug 2 who is weak to bows but not polearms. Additionally, there are more Egglings and Guard Dogs that are vulnerable to both polearms and bows.

Once players enter the Manse, they should head to the right and collect a Healing Grape from the adjacent room. The fountain room is located behind the left room, and players can find a chest behind a fence. To access it, players should go through the door on the far side, then proceed left between the pillars and the wall to reach the chest. Inside is a Bronze Shield which is an improvement over Partitio’s starting shield. If players open the door in the back, they can obtain a Small Silver Ore.

Players should ascend the stairs on the right and go into the second room to acquire a Leather Helm. The last room on this level has a vendor and a save point, indicating the boss battle is coming up. Before entering the next room, players should purchase any armor and weapon upgrades available from the vendor and ensure Partitio’s HP and SP are at maximum.

How to Beat Giff

In the boss fight against Giff, there are three enemies to defeat: Giff and his two Lackeys. Lackey 1 has one shield and can be defeated using a bow, while Lackey 2 has two shields and can be defeated using a polearm. Giff has four shields and can be defeated using a polearm as well. It’s best to defeat the Lackeys first to make the battle easier. Giff has a move called “Take out the Trash” that makes a Lackey faster. When Giff starts glowing and says “Giff takes aim,” players should defend to protect themselves. Once Giff’s health is half gone, a special attack and Partitio’s Latent Power will unlock. After defeating Giff, the town is saved, and Partitio’s new goal is to end world poverty, not to find Roque.

There’s a total of 5 chapters per playable character in Octopath Traveler II. We have just shared with you the Octopath Traveler II Guide – Partitio Chapter 1 so make sure to check in for the release of the next 4 chapters on how to complete Partitio’s story in the game. Octopath Traveler II Partitio’s Chapter 1 story and other guides of the game on ClutchPoints Gaming!